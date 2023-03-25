Tarn Taran: After the confiscation of arms in Gurdaspur sector of Punjab on Friday, the BSF personnel seized a huge cache of heroin from the bordering area close to Taran Taran. The contraband goods were seized while conducting patrolling of the area on Saturday morning.

As per the information shared by the BSF, the troops were patrolling the bordering area close to Tarn Taran on Saturday morning. At least seven packets of drugs were found hidden in farmland near the barbed fencing.

The consignments containing heroin were left there and it was supposed to be picked up by the smugglers on the Indian side of the border. But, the BSF foiled their attempt. The contraband goods were impounded before being picked up by the smugglers on the Indian side of the border, BSF said.

According to official sources, seven yellow color packets containing heroin had been dropped on the Pakistani side of the border. These packets stuffed with heroin were weighing around seven kilograms and its market value could be around Rs 49 crores.

Recently, BSF jawans recovered five imported pistols, 91 bullets, and 10 magazines from BOP Mithali in Dera Baba Nanak area of Gurdaspur. On the second day in a row, the BSF had confiscated arms consignments coming from the Pakistani side of the border.

Apart from this, the BSF recovered a drone from a field. A senior official from Taran Taran area said, "We constantly watch the movement of drones in the area or any suspicious-looking flying objects. The drone was seized from Khemkaran area."