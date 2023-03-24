Gurdaspur: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday recovered five pistols, 91 rounds of different calibre bullets and 10 magazines after firing at a drone that had intruded into the Indian territory from Pakistan side. The drone had escaped after dropping a packet containing weapons and ammunition. At around 2.30 am, BSF jawans detected the drone in Metla area of Punjab's Gurdaspur sector. The BSF jawans fired and chased away the infiltrating drone. Later, while searching the area, jawans recovered a packet from the field.

On March 11, the BSF had shot a drone when it was entering in Gurdaspur from Pakistan. It had recovered a hexacopter along with an AK series rifle, two magazines,, 40 rounds of bullet from a field near Nabi Nagar area in Gurdaspur. Prior to this, when BSF had shot an intruding drone along the border, it had fell on the Pakistan side.

Also Read: BSF recovers over 3 kg heroin dropped by Pak drone in village in Amritsar

Incidents of Pakistan drones breaching into Indian territory have increased in the last few months. On March 11, the BSF had shot a drone when it was entering in Gurdaspur from Pakistan. It had recovered a hexacopter along with an AK series rifle, two magazines,, 40 rounds of bullet from a field near Nabi Nagar area in Gurdaspur. Prior to this, when BSF had shot an intruding drone along the border, it had fell on the Pakistan side. Early this month, BSF jawans recovered three kg of heroin that was dropped by a Pakistani drone in Amritsar. The BSF had shot at the drone but it managed to escape to the Pakistan side. In February, BSF had another drone was shot by BSF in Amritsar sector and in January five kg contraband was dropped by a Pakistani drone that were seized by the BSF.