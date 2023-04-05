Banaskantha (Gujarat): A Pakistani infiltrator was apprehended by Border Security Force personnel on Tuesday at the International Border in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, according to an official statement by PRO BSF. Further, as per the statement, the accused was identified as Daya Ram, a resident of Nagarparkar, in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

“On April 4, at Nadeshwari in Banaskantha district, alert BSF jawans saw a Pakistani national crossing the barricade on the International Border. As soon as he was seen climbing down the barricade gate near the border outpost at Nadeshwari, he was apprehended,” read the statement. He is further being interrogated, police said.

Several such cases of Pakistani intruders being apprehended or shot dead while trying to cross into Indian territory have been reported in the past. Last year, in December, one person was shot dead by the Border Security Force while trying to cross over into the Indian territory in Rajasthan from Pakistan. The incident had taken place at 14 S village, near the Harmukh check post in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. The Pak Rangers had then refused to accept the body, sources informed.

On August 27, officials said a Pakistani infiltrator was apprehended by Border Security Force personnel along the international border in Jammu’s Arina sector. Earlier, on August 25, the BSF jawan shot dead a Pakistani intruder, who attempted to smuggle narcotics across the International Border in the Samba area of Jammu. In another incident on August 21, Army troopers on the LoC, in the Sehar Makri area of Nowshera town, shot at and apprehended an intruder who had allegedly crossed over for a suicide attack.

