Bengaluru: BJP's Central Parliamentary Board member and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said on Friday that the party will finalise all candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections very soon. The selection will be made following discussion with the party high command and on the basis of a candidate's probability of winning the seat, Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters at his official Kaveri residence, he said, "I am leaving for Delhi this evening to finalise the candidates. The candidates' list will be released after discussing it with everyone. We have already received two to three names for each constituency and sent those to the high command for taking the final call. Chief minister Basavraj Bommai and other dignitaries will go to Delhi along with me. The list will be released very soon," he said.

The Central Parliamentary Board meeting was earlier supposed to be held this evening but was rescheduled for tomorrow morning. Thus, Yediyurappa, who was slated to leave for Delhi today morning has now postponed his trip and will leave in the evening. On April 9, BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) will hold a meeting to finalise candidates and release the list. The CEC meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Shah and general secretary BL Santosh. Discussions will be held on the names that have been shortlisted for each assembly seat before finalising those.

The elections will be held in a single phase on May 10 and counting of votes has been scheduled on May 13. In the last elections, BJP won 104 seats, Congress 80 and JD(S) 37.