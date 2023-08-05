BRING DEPT OF PHARMACEUTICALS UNDER MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE PARLIAMENTARY PANEL TELLS GOVT

New Delhi: A Parliamentary Committee has suggested to the Central government to bring the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as the mandate of the Department of Pharmaceuticals is very much related to the health sector.

"The mandate of the Department of Pharmaceuticals is very much related to the health sector like drugs and medical devices and their production, development, control, promotion, education, training and research. Hence, for better coordination the department should be brought under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from the Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizer by amending the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961," the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare said in its 146-page report tabled in Parliament on Friday.

The Committee chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita further said that the Health Ministry should expedite the process of formulating the new separate legislation having adequate provisions to give the medical device industry in the country a kick-start for pacing up with the global market.

In its action taken report, the representative from the Health Ministry said that it has already initiated the process of drafting and preparing a new Bill "The Drugs, Medical Devices & Cosmetics Bill 2022" in which a separate chapter for comprehensive regulations of medical devices for import, manufacture, sale, distribution and clinical investigation has been proposed with special penal provision for various contraventions of quality and safety and provision of the medical device regulations," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Bill will bring a comprehensive law, striking a balance to have provisions for ensuring the quality, safety and performance of medical products without hindrance to the growth of the medical devices industry. It is worth mentioning that in medical devices, India is dependent on imports to the tune of 80 per cent and the imports crossed Rs 63,000 crore in 2021-22 and the estimated market is Rs 1,60,000 crore."A separate, simple and implementable regulation for a medical device is necessary to encourage 'Make in India' of medical devices to deal with the 80 per cent import dependence," the committee observed.