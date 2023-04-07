Thane: In a yet another shocking case of corporal punishment, a 12-year-old boy lost his hearing on Friday after allegedly being beaten up by his tuition teacher for not doing homework in Maharashtra's Thane district. Police have registered a case against the accused tuition teacher. No person has been arrested in this connection so far.

The alleged incident occurred on March 31, when the tuition teacher allegedly hit the boy hard on his ear after finding that his homework was incomplete. The matter came to light after the boy returned home crying and related the incident to his parents. The boy initially complained that his ear was paining. Then, it was revealed that he was unable to hear and his inner ear had also swollen up. The boy's parents have filed a police complaint against the accused tuition teacher. Following which, Bhayandar police lodged a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act against the tuition teacher. But, the accused is yet to be arrested.

Also Read: Govt teacher suspended for corporal punishment in J&K's Rajouri

Last month in Bihar's Saharsa, a seven-year-old boy had died after being allegedly beaten up by his school's director-cum-teacher for not following rules. The boy, who was a student of KG and a boarder of the school hostel, was learnt to have fallen unconscious after being beaten repeatedly beaten with a stick. The boy was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. The accused teacher absconded after the incident while the deceased boy's family filed a police complaint against the teacher and the school management.