BOMBAY AND ANDHRA PRADESH HIGH COURTS GET NEW CHIEF JUSTICES

New Delhi: The central government Monday notified the appointment of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, in a tweet, said: “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following High Court Judges as Chief Justices of High Courts: - Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, judge of Allahabad High Court, appointed as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court; Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, judge of Bombay High Court, appointed as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court”.

On July 6, the apex court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud recommended the appointment of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, judge, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay. Justice Upadhyaya was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Allahabad on 21 November 2011 and is now a senior puisne Judge in his parent high court. He has been functioning there since his elevation and has acquired experience of more than 11 years in dispensing justice in the largest high court in the country, said the collegium.

“On appointment of Mr Justice Upadhyaya, the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad which is the largest High Court with a total judge-strength of 160 would get adequate representation among the Chief Justices of High Courts. Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Mr Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay.”, said the collegium, in a resolution published on the apex court website.

The collegium had also recommended appointment of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, judge, the High Court of Bombay [Parent High Court (PHC): Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh], as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

