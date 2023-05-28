Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi garnered attention on Saturday when he retweeted videos shared by Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, who expressed their admiration for the new Parliament building. The Prime Minister's "special request" to celebrities and political leaders to share their own voice-over videos on the subject had sparked a wave of enthusiastic responses.

Earlier on May 26, PM Modi had posted a video providing a glimpse of the new Parliament building without any commentary or background music. He invited individuals to add their own voice-overs, conveying their personal thoughts on the iconic structure. The charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, in his video, hailed the building as a "new home for the people who uphold our Constitution."

Accompanied by a score from his film Swades, Khan evocatively stated, "The new Parliament building. The new house of our hopes. A home for the people who uphold our Constitution where 1.4 billion Indians become one family. May this new home be so big that it has a place for everyone from every village, city, and every corner of the country. May the arms of the new home embrace people from all castes, creeds, and religions." His caption, "A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of glory for India," drew praise from PM Modi, who responded, "Beautifully expressed!"

Another prominent actor, Akshay Kumar, also contributed to the discourse by sharing a video with his voice-over. He referred to the new Parliament building as "an iconic symbol of India's growth story." The Prime Minister echoed Kumar's sentiment, emphasizing that the structure exemplifies the nation's rich heritage.

The timing of PM Modi's retweets was significant, as they preceded the grand inauguration ceremony scheduled for the following day. However, the event faced a notable setback with over 20 opposition parties, including the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the Janata Dal (United), deciding to boycott the ceremony.

The video initially shared by PM Modi on May 26 gained momentum as actors and politicians began adding their own voice-overs. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, the Prime Minister retweeted contributions from celebrities and political figures such as Anupam Kher, Speaker Om Birla, and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Kher's video, filled with poetic verses praising the new Parliament building, received commendation from PM Modi, who stated, "This is the feeling expressed in your poem, which is going to strengthen the faith of people in the temple of democracy."

Renowned superstar Rajinikanth also joined the conversation, applauding PM Modi's decision to install the historic Sengol in the new Parliament building. The Sengol was employed in 1947 to symbolize the transfer of power from the British to Indians. Expressing his gratitude, Rajinikanth stated that PM Modi had made Tamilians proud. The Prime Minister reciprocated the sentiment, remarking that it was "a pleasure" to witness the culture of Tamil Nadu occupying a "place of pride" in the new Parliament building.

As the inauguration ceremony approached, security measures were intensified around the new Parliament building. Delhi Police Special CP Deepender Pathak revealed that over 70 police personnel had been deployed in and around the area to ensure the safety of the event.

The anticipation surrounding the new Parliament building, fueled by the enthusiastic response from celebrities and political leaders, was reaching its peak. The grand ceremony, despite the absence of several opposition parties, promised to be a significant milestone in India's democratic journey. With its striking architecture and symbolic representations, the new Parliament building stood poised to become an enduring emblem of the nation's democracy.