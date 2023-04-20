New York The body of a 30yearold Indian American software engineer who went missing on April 9 has been recovered from a small lake in Maryland police said The deceased Ankit Bagai was found in Lake Churchill on Tuesday by officers who were called to the area after a body was reportedly seen in the water The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and identified as that of Bagai of Germantown Montgomery Police said in a release adding that no foul play was suspected According to his family Bagai walked away from a medical facility in Germantown Maryland and was last seen in the 12000 block of Panthers Ridge DriveThe family told NBC 4 that Bagai had been on several lifesaving medications The way law enforcement considers the situation they believe there was some crisis that led him to walk out that front door Gobind Singh Bagai s brotherinlaw told NBC 4 Bagai s family had also announced a reward of 5000 for anyone who provided any leadsA Facebook page which was set up to locate Bagai announced his funeral service at Fairfax Virginia A successful software engineer from the University of Virginia he deeply cherished his time as a Wahoo especially his semester at sea Although he was known as an avid golfer who loved Tiger Woods and his hometown championship teams the Nationals and Capitals nothing mattered more to him than his family He will be remembered as an easy going passionate and loving son brother brotherinlaw nephew relative and friend the post read IANS Except for the headline this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from an autogenerated syndicated feed