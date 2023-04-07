Guwahati: After conducting a search operation for over two months, Assam police on Friday finally found the body of the missing coal miner Pranjal Moran from an underground colliery in Tinsukia district. Pranjal went missing after he left home on February 1 to work in the coal mine at Ledo in Tinsukia district. Protests were launched across the district over demands to find the missing man.

DGP G P Singh said, ''Assam Police has kept its promise made to Pranjal's wife, Urvashi Moran. His mortal remains have been recovered by our special team. We remain committed to work as per the law". A day after Pranjal went missing, his wife, Urvashi was informed that her husband had died in an accident while working inside the mine and his body could not be recovered. Urvashi went to Lankachi police station on February 3 to file a complaint but the officer-in-charge did not accept it and instead asked her to go to Ledo police station where the incident had occurred. She filed a complaint at Ledo police station on February 4 but police lodged the FIR on February 6. Alleging of police inaction, Urvashi met Director General of Police G P Singh on April 1 requesting to find her husband. The DGP too assured to do the needful. The investigation was handed over to IGP jitmol Doley and a deadline of seven days was given to solve the case. Following which, a search operation was launched by a special team under the leadership of IGP Jitmol Doley.

Finally, police recovered Pranjal's body this morning. Police have already arrested Kujur and Babu Paharia for allegedly smuggling coal and in connection with Pranjal's disappearance.