New Delhi: The cry for justice of India's daughters has been "consigned to the dustbin and buried" by the Modi government, the Congress alleged on Thursday after Delhi Police recommended the cancellation of a complaint filed by a minor wrestler against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The BJP's new slogan is "Beti Darao, Brij Bhushan Bachao", Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said on a day the Delhi Police cited "no corroborative evidence" against Singh, who faces charges of sexual harassment and stalking. The government had assured the agitating wrestlers that the charge sheet in the case would be filed by June 15, following which they had suspended their stir.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said it was a "black day" for sports in the country and alleged that the entire government apparatus has been pressed into service to save Bhushan, who has been accused of sexual exploitation by women wrestlers. "The Real Slogan is 'scare daughters, save Brij Bhushan'. Today is a 'black day' for Indian Sports. Today, Law of the land has crumbled and been crushed under the bulldozer of BJP's politics. Today, 'cry for justice' of India's daughters has been consigned to dustbin and buried by Modi Government," he said on Twitter.

"Today, the entire Government apparatus has been pressed into service to save the 'dictator's' favourite, one who is accused of sexual exploitation of our wrestlers," he added. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said a minor girl had filed a complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a big man like Singh, alleging sexual exploitation. "After this, the entire system, the police, government ministers and MPs together stand against that girl and protection is given to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Today the slogan of the Bharatiya Janata Party is 'Beti Darao-Brij Bhushan Bachao'," she said.

The Delhi Police filed a 1,000-page chargesheet against Singh a while ago and over 500 pages of that charge sheet are dedicated to how a clean chit has been given to him and the whole case under POCSO withdrawn, she said. "The POCSO Act says that the moment the case is filed, the perpeterator of the crime has to be arrested so that he does not tamper witnesses or intimidate victims. Nothing of that sort happened with the BJP MP," she said, asserting that Singh was at large free for 45 days, during which he was giving TV interviews, saying that the medals won by wrestlers are worth Rs 15.

Singh was talking about good and bad touch and telling everyone how he will teach a lesson to people, she said. "Not a word from the Prime Minister or the Home Minister of the country," she said, adding, "The same Delhi Police that took a month to file an FIR and had to do so after the Supreme Court's intervention, was very quick to give a clean chit.

"The reality is that when you have a man as strong as Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the entire system, government, agencies, the police, the MPs the ministers are all standing with him what chance does the minor girl have to seek justice, that is the question that the people of the country and all of you need to answer today," the Congress leader said. Shrinate said it is a pattern, it is a script as whenever there is a crime against women, the BJP will always be found standing with the perpetrator of the crime and never with the girl.

"We do hope the courts of this country are going to take cognisance of the matter that for 45 long days, the MP was not even questioned once and under what circumstances did the statement before the magistrate change? "The courts will take cognisance of the fact that India's most decorated athletes were brutally beaten up by the same Delhi Police, intimidated, dragged on the streets and the government kept quiet," she said, alleging that the Delhi Police along with its "master in chief" stands exposed.

She also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning his silence and accusing him of giving "patronage" to Singh. Surjewala said India's proud Medal winners have been told that there is no 'justice' for them or even a semblance thereof. "Today, a clear message has been sent out that those sitting in citadels of power in Delhi can't be 'touched' by the process of law. But don't forget....The Court of people of India will deliver justice to our daughters," Surjewala said. In the POCSO matter, the police submitted a report requesting for cancellation of the case based upon the statements of the complainant, who is the father of the minor, and the girl herself, the Delhi Police said in a statement. (PTI)