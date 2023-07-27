New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday refused urgent listing of a plea by BJP leader and West Bengal leader of opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari against a Calcutta High Court order for lodging an FIR against him for making provocative statements during panchayat election.

Advocate Bansuri Swaraj, representing Adhikari, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia. The bench said the matter will be listed on August 4. Swaraj said he is in a precarious situation. However, the top court did not change the date and reiterated that the plea will be listed for hearing on August 4.

Adhikari sought interim relief in the nature of stay of order dated July 20, 2023, passed by the Calcutta High Court, directing police authorities to register an FIR against him. The plea contended that the ground for urgency is that the said order could lead to the registration of multiple FIRs against the Adhikari and on July 24, after filing of the present special leave petition (SLP) an FIR has already been registered, and stressed that he anticipates grave harassment and threat to liberty.

The plea said: “That in complete contravention to principles of natural justice, no opportunity was granted to the Petitioner herein to file a reply in such a crucial matter.” It also listed two dated orders which are of similar nature which were contested in the Apex Court as well as the division bench of the High Court on multiple occasions and the contested order to register an FIR was passed.

The plea stressed that the high court order can have serious ramifications at this stage, potentially leading to registration of additional FIRs against the petitioner. “The police machinery in the State of West Bengal is hand in gloves with the current ruling party and every attempt is being made to continuously foist cases against the Petitioner,” the plea said.

