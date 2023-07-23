New Delhi: The BJP has come up with a slew of measures-- 'Women, Modi kirtan and Rakhi Bandho' for the upcoming Assembly elections in the five poll-bound states to be held this year, which will be implemented at the ground level in various ways in the upcoming days.

Of the five poll-bound states of the country -- Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram, the Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is in power in Telangana. At present, BJP government is in power in Madhya Pradesh while Mizoram is governed by an NDA government with Zoramthanga, the leader of the Mizo National Front, an ally of the BJP, is the chief minister of the northeastern state.BJP women wing's national president Vanathi Srinivasan told IANS that the saffron party has prepared a mega plan to influence women voters towards it in these five poll-bound states.

She told that three election in-charges each have been appointed separately for these five states by the BJP's women wing.These 15 women leaders of the party in coordination with the women wing state presidents of their respective states, will run a campaign to connect the women voters with the BJP as per the plan of the organisation regarding the women leaders and workers.Srinivasan also said that the BJP's national women wing is paying special attention to strengthen the BJP's women wing organisation in these five states.

Along with this, the party's women wing will organise several programmes like 'Naya Voter Sammelan' to connect new women voters to the party at the booth level, and inform the first-time and other women voters about the achievements of the Modi government during the last nine years.The BJP Mahila Morcha in these five states have also made several plans for Navratri and Raksha Bandhan, including 'Modi Kirtan', 'Sneh Yatra' and 'Rakhi Bandho' campaigns.The BJP Mahila Morcha National President told IANS that the saffron party's women workers would try to connect women voters with the party by spreading the information about the achievements of the Modi government's nine-year tenure through 'Modi Kirtan' during Navratri.Along with this, tying rakhi to rickshaw and auto drivers as well as delivery boys at the time of Raksha Bandhan, they will also be told about the achievements of the Narendra Modi government. The party has named it 'Sneh Yatra'.

The BJP Mahila Morcha held a meeting on Friday and finalised the strategy of these five poll-bound states.The election in-charges, co-in-charges, state presidents appointed for these five election states and other important women leaders of the BJP's national executive women wing also participated in the meeting chaired by Srinivasan.BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, party's National General Secretary and women wing in-charge Dushyant Gautam also gave important tips about the election campaign to these women leaders involved in the campaign to connect more women with the party in these five poll-bound states. (IANS)