New Delhi: BJP chief ministers on Sunday hailed the party's victory as a result of people's "unwavering" faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a rejection of Congress' "hollow promises." Their remarks came as the BJP stared at an imminent victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, with Congress reduced to consoling itself with Telangana, which it was set to wrest back from KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti.

"It is the public's seal of approval on welfare policies, good governance," said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The results in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh show that "people have rejected hollow slogans of the Congress, they have rejected their freebies and guarantees. It is Congress' history that they have tried to survive on hollow slogans without any delivery on the ground," he said.

"Earlier, one used to hear their 'gharibi hatao' slogan, but it was backed by no planning on the ground . Whereas the governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and our governments in the state plan meticulously," Khattar said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the win a "hattrick" and a "guarantee of people's trust" on the "guarantee of Modi."

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the dedicated workers and respected voters of Bharatiya Janata Party," he said on X. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said BJP's victory proves people voted for development and against politics of "dynasty, caste, and appeasement."

"People have expressed their feelings. They have rejected the politics of dynasty, caste, appeasement and anti-Sanatanis. It shows that the BJP is all set to form the government under the prime ministership of Narendra Modi again with a massive mandate in 2024," Dhami told reporters at the party office in Shimla.

The "emphatic victory" in the three states is also a result of the tireless efforts of crores of dedicated party workers under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda," Dhami also said in the post on X. "I congratulate the people of the three states and crores of hardworking party workers on this historic win," he said.

Himachal Pradesh BJP state chief Rajiv Bindal said the party's Chhattisgarh win was due to people getting fed up with Congress' corruption. "I have campaigned in all the four states and specifically talking about Chhattisgarh people were fed up with the corruption coal scam, liquor scam, gobar scam and Mahadev App scam and voted for BJP for better governance," he said.