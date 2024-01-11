BJP VETERAN LK ADVANI TO ATTEND RAM TEMPLE PRAN PRATISHTHA CEREMONY ON JAN 22

New Delhi: International Working President, Vishva Hindu Parishad Alok Kumar on Wednesday said that BJP veteran LK Advani will attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Krishna Gopal and Ram Lal along with Alok Kumar paid a visit to LK Advani and extended the invitation to the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Wednesday.

Alok Kumar said that all the required medical facilities and other arrangements will be provided to LK Advani during his visit to the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. Invitations have also been extended to saints from all traditions for the Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22.

Meanwhile, the Congress turned down the invitation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Congress' senior Congress leaders--Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--' declined' the invitation to the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held for seven days starting from January 16.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.