Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Board would finalise and release the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state on April 8.

The Chief Minister said that the selection of the candidates has been done based on winnability. Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.

"The selection of candidates had been done based on reality and winnability. The state-committee meeting will be held for two days starting today, and after the meeting, the list of candidates will be sent to the high command. The same will be vetted on April 8 and released on the same day," the Chief Minister said. The names recommended by the district committees will be discussed during the State Core Committee meeting on Tuesday and then send it to the Central Parliamentary Board, he further said.

Reiterating that the party will return to power in the Assembly polls, he said,"Witnessing developments in the last three to four days, the BJP will get an absolute majority in the coming Assembly polls." He said that there will be "unexpected results" in some constituencies.

"Unexpected results would come in some constituencies. The rank and file of the party are confident of the BJP getting a full majority in the May 10 polls," he said. Bommai further took a swipe at Congress which is claiming to win the elections and said that the party would not come to power.

Pointing to the inflighting goingon in the Congress, Bommai said, "Congress Party will not come to power and they are fighting for the seats which they cannot win. That party is fighting for power and the CM's post, and not doing good things for the people of Karnataka. The utterances of Siddaramaiah indicate what's happening inside the Congress party. On the one hand, KPCC President DKShivakumar, wherever he goes, seeks blessings to become the CM, and on the other hand, Siddaramaiah has been claiming himself as the CM." "Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are dreaming of the CM's post but their dream will never become reality," he added. (ANI)