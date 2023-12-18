BJP REGISTERS DONATE FOR DESH DOMAIN REDIRECTS CONGRESS CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGN TO ITS OWN WEBSITE

Hyderabad: Amid the launch by the Congress of its crowdfunding initiative, 'Donate for Desh', the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reserved a domain name that mentions the campaign's name. This indicates that when users visit donatefordesh.org, they are taken to a page on the BJP website where they can make donations to the saffron party.

Further, the pro-BJP website OpIndia purchased a domain name that includes the name of the Congress campaign. As a result, the donatefordesh.com link now leads to the website's donation page. Ultimately, the Congress decided on donateinc.in as the URL for their crowdsourcing initiative. A domain name is the special address needed to access a website.

In the meantime, many social media users have reacted to the domain issue. A social media user wrote, "Got to acknowledge how ridiculous is Congress planning team. They started a Campaign Donate for Desh but didn’t book the Domain or Handle names on Social Media. And those domains have been hijacked by BJP and their associates."

Another user wrote, "So, who owns the Donate To Desh domain names?" Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched the party's online crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh' here. Kharge himself donated Rs 1.38 lakhs for the online funding campaign. Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, senior party leaders KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and several others were also present during the launch of the campaign at the residence of Kharge at 10 Rajaji Marg here.