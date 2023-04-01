Jaipur: The BJP on Saturday held a protest here against the Congress government in Rajasthan, blaming it for the acquittal of four accused in the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blast case in which 71 people were killed. The opposition party alleged that due to the state government's "appeasement politics", the prosecution did not put up a strong case in the Rajasthan High Court which set aside the 2019 lower court order of capital punishment to the accused.

The acquittal has come as a great shock and the victims are still waiting for justice, the BJP said. The Rajasthan High Court, which on Wednesday acquitted the four accused, had also pulled up the probe agency for its "poor" investigation. The state government has decided to challenge the high court verdict in the Supreme Court.

The judgment puts a question mark on the intention of the state government which had a weak prosecution in the high court and this led to the acquittal, former minister Rajpal Singh said during the dharna at Badi Chaupad, one of the sites rocked by the serial blasts. He said that the victims were waiting for justice.

The acquittal is the outcome of the appeasement policy of the Congress government, he said. Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, former BJP state president Arun Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari and other leaders were present in the dharna. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters in Kota that the state government has already decided to file an SLP in the Supreme Court against the high court decision.

A lower court in December 2019 awarded death sentences to Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Salman and Saifur Rahman and acquitted the fifth accused Shahbaz Hussain while giving the benefit of doubt. The state government challenged the acquittal of Shahbaz Hussain in the High Court. At the same time, all four who were awarded capital punishment had filed an appeal against the sentence.

A division bench of justices Pankaj Bhandari and Sameer Jain on Wednesday acquitted the four accused. The court, in its order, also confirmed the acquittal of a fifth person - Shahbaz Hussain - by the trial court. It cited shoddy investigation in its verdict. Jaipur was rocked by serial blasts on May 13, 2008 at Manak Chawk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar and Sanganeri Gate.

The explosions left 71 people dead and 185 injured. One live bomb was recovered near Ramchandra Temple which was defused by a bomb disposal squad. (PTI)