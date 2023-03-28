New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by BJP national president JP Nadda at the party's Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday. This was to thank him for the party's recent poll victories in the northeastern states. The BJP-led alliance won Tripura and Nagaland, while in Meghalaya, the NPP forged an alliance with the saffron party after the poll verdict came out.

The Prime Minister himself in a symbolic gesture graced the swearing-in ceremonies of all the three north-eastern states during his two-day visit to the north-east. In the meeting, Prime Minister Modi urged his party members to be ready for a "strong fight". He said that the more the party rises and succeeds, the more will they will get attacked by the Opposition.

In the earlier meeting held in February during the Budget session, PM Modi highlighted that the interests of the poor have been at the center of every budget of the BJP government. No one is calling the budget to be influenced by polls, he had mentioned. The PM had also asked the MPs to organise sports meets to the address the lackluster attitude of the youth towards sports.

The weekly meeting of the BJP in the Parliament takes place every Tuesday when the House is in session. The budget session of Parliament kicked off on Jan. 31 this year with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Budget 2023-24 on Feb. 1. The second phase of the Budget session is presently ongoing, though marred by frequent adjournments amid ruckus on the 'Adani' issue.

While the opposition parties are demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations of stock manipulation against the Adani Group ever since the Hindenburg report became public. On Monday, the Finance Bill 2023 was passed in a few minutes amid protests by opposition members against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Lok Sabha also approved the Finance Bill 2023 which had an amendment from the bill approved by the House last week.