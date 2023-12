New Delhi: Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three assembly elections in the Hindi heartland, the MPs who were fielded by the party in these elections and won their respective constituencies, have resigned from the Parliament.

As of now, a total of 10 MPs have resigned. Two other MPs Baba Balaknath and Renuka Singh did not come to the house today. BJP President J.P. Nadda led the delegation of these MPs during the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

Sources said that the decision to resign as MPs was taken after a meeting with party president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP leader Pralhad Singh Patel who won the MLA election from Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur said he has resigned as an MP and will resign from the post of cabinet minister soon. Former Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries of India Prahlad Singh Patel, Lok Sabha MPs Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap and Riti Pathak are the MPs that have resigned after winning from Madhya Pradesh.

Lok Sabha MPs Arun Sao and Gomati Sai resigned after securing wins in Chhattisgarh. Lok Sabha MPs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari and Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena have also resigned after securing wins in Rajasthan. The BJP fought the polls using the strength of the party organisation and the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party did not project any Chief Ministerial candidate in any of the poll-bound states.