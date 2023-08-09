BJP MPS HOLD QUIT INDIA PROTEST ON PARLIAMENT PREMISES TO SPITE INDIA BLOC

New Delhi: Stepping up a tirade against the INDIA alliance, the BJP on Wednesday commemorated the launch of the Quit India Movement by Mahatma Gandhi on this day in 1942 and called for riddance of dynasticism, corruption, and appeasement politics in an attack against the Congress and INDIA allies.

former Union minister Ravishankar Prasad, who addressed a press conference at party headquarters here, said corruption and appeasement politics come with dynastic politics. He spoke about several scams that took place during the Congress-led UPA regime at the Centre, as well as those that came under the watch of the Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Dravida Munetra Kazagham and in the states, ruled by them, saying that dynasty politics, corruption, and appeasement politics must quit India in the best interest of the country.

These are the "three ills" of the country which must quit India, he said. "For the sake of India, its security, integrity, it is very important that these three ills, namely blatant family rule, corruption, and shameful appeasement must quit India," former Union minister and BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad told reporters.

"If the country's democratic fabric of the country is to be safeguarded, probity in politics has to be brought back and saved in the country, these three curses have to quit India," he added. Meanwhile, the BJP MPs staged a demonstration at the Parliament House Complex seeking the banishment of dynastic politics, corruption, and appeasement politics from the country.