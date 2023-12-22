BJP MP VARUN GANDHI PRAISES FORMER PM INDIRA GANDHI CALLS HER TRUE LEADER

Hyderabad: BJP Member of Parliament Varun Gandhi on Friday praised former Prime Minister and his grandmother Indira Gandhi calling her a "true leader" and the one who does not take sole credit. Gandhi, a Lok Sabha member from Pilibhit, shared a letter written by Indira Gandhi to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was the then Chief of the Army Staff. The letter was shared by Varun Gandhi, son of late Sanjay Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi.

"PM Smt Indira Gandhi’s letter to the then Army Chief General Sam Manekshaw, after the historic victory in the 1971 War. A true leader knows that it is the entire team that wins, and knows when to be large-hearted and not take sole credit. On this day all of India salutes both these great Indian treasures," Varun Gandhi said in his post on X.

Indira Gandhi had written the letter to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw following India's victory in the 1971 War after which Bangladesh was crated. Gandhi's post can ruffle feathers in the Bharatiya Janata Party, whose leaders often critise Indira Gandhi for imposing the Emergency in 1975. The BJP leaders also usually hit out at Indira Gandhi for the mistakes she has committed. In November, BJP MP Varun Gandhi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who are cousins, had unexpectedly met at the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand.