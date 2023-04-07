BJP LEADER KAILASH VIJAYVARGIYA LIKENS GIRLS WEARING INDECENT CLOTHES TO SURPANAKHA

Girls wearing indecent clothes looks like Suparnakha, says BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a fresh controversy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya likened the women, who wear indecent clothes to 'Surpanakha'. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Vijayvargiya made this statement in a Jain Samaj programme in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayvargiya said, "Whenever I went out at night, I see educated boys and girls in a drunken state, I always wanted to get out of the car and slap them. However, girls wearing indecent clothes look like 'Suparnakha'. God has given them such a good body, they should wear decent clothes."

Vijayvargiya further said, "Currently, there is a need to inculcate values in children. Indore is ahead of everything, but drug addiction is increasing in the city. The nightlife of Indore and the activities of youths till late at night are visible on the streets." Against this backdrop, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has also raised objections to the police on the night culture of Indore.

Earlier, the BJP leader drew flak from the opposition for apparently suggesting that he will give priority to 'Agniveers' for security jobs at his party office. While Congress accused him of insulting soldiers, Vijayvargiya alleged the "Tukde Tukde gang" was twisting his comments and all he meant was that the excellence of these soldiers will be utilised in whichever field they go to after completing their tenure.