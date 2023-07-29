BJP GEARS UP FOR 2024 LOK SABHA ELECTION NADDA ANNOUNCES NAMES OF OFFICE BEARERS

Hyderabad: BJP National President JP Nadda has unveiled his team for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, marking a significant development in the party's preparations for the political battle ahead. On Saturday, Nadda announced the list of central office bearers, drawing attention to key appointments and notable exclusions.

The newly appointed National General Secretaries, Sanjay Bandi and Sunil Bansal, have caught the eye of political analysts. The inclusion of Sanjay Bandi in the central team stands as a strategic move by the BJP to send a strong message to the state of Telangana. Meanwhile, the experienced figures of Kailashvijayvargia, Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde, and Arun Singh have been reappointed as General Secretaries, reinforcing their significance within the party. Additionally, the party's decision to appoint Arun Antony, son of AK Antony who recently joined the BJP after leaving Congress, as the National Secretary, further highlights the party's attempt to broaden its appeal and reach in various regions.

A noteworthy aspect of the new team is the clear domination of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The majority of names occupying positions such as Vice President and National General Secrataries are from UP, indicating the state's growing importance and influence within the BJP's ranks. Notably, the inclusion of former Gorakhpur MLA, Radha Mohan Aggarwal, in the central team carries substantial political implications, especially given his previous denial of a ticket in the 2022 Assembly elections.

In contrast, the absence of any representatives from Gujarat in the new BJP team has raised eyebrows and sparked speculation. In the last Gujarat assembly elections, the party decided to withhold tickets from some veteran leaders of the state. Despite expectations that these leaders might find a place in the national team, the recently announced list has proven otherwise. The omission of the stalwarts of the Gujarat BJP organization from JP Nadda's national team signifies a notable shift in the party's dynamics and strategies in the state.

Overall, JP Nadda's team announcement highlights the party's focus on strengthening its presence in crucial regions and poll-bound states ahead of the General Elections. The coming months will undoubtedly witness the unfolding of numerous political manoeuvres and strategies as the BJP strives to secure its position in the nation's political landscape.