BJP CONGRESS ENGAGED IN TUSSLE TO PROVE WHO IS BIGGER HINDUTVADI MAYAWATI

Lucknow BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday said both BJP and Congress were engaged in a tussle to prove who is a bigger Hindutvadi alleging that efforts are on to create religious frenzy in the country in the name of love jihad and forced conversion She also said her party will contest the upcoming assembly elections in four states due later this year with full preparation BJP and Congress are involved in a tussle to prove who is a bigger Hindutvadi and Hindu bhakt By doing so they are ignoring other communities living in the country and this is against the Constitution Mayawati told reporters hereThe two parties should pay attention to the interests of all communities including Hindus she said adding the Bahujan Samaj Party BSP respects all communities Mayawati said historical places and records of all religions should be equally honoured She rued that there has been a move for the past some time to meddle with them because of religious hatred which is not justified It is not only having a bad impact on the brotherhood and mutual amity but also adversely impacting the law and order situation the BSP supremo said adding the situation in Maharashtra is so bad that there is a demand for imposing the President s rule in the stateFor the past some time in the country in the name of love jihad and forced conversion efforts are on to create religious frenzy This is not right and people need to remain alert of the same Mayawati said She alleged that in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand the places of beliefs which have been existing for years are being pulled down on the pretext that they have been built on government land The BSP opposes this move Why was it not stopped in the initial stage by the then governments when they were being made Out of the blue a plan has been made to demolish them and this is not right There appears to be more politics in it It is not right to harm the religious sentiments of someone to serve one s own political interest Mayawati saidShe said the UP government should pay attention to the ongoing tandav fight among criminals in the state which has created terror among the people The BSP chief said her party will contest the upcoming assembly polls in four states Rajasthan Chhattisgarh Telangana and Madhya Pradesh with full preparation on issues related to exploitation of Dalits adivasis backward poor labourers and farmers She said national party coordinator Aksah Anand and central coordinator of these states and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam will oversee the preparations for the polls Mayawati said she held a historic rally in Hyderabad recently where the poll campaigning has already started PTI