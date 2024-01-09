BJP conducts nationwide media workshops to boost voter outreach in view of Lok Sabha polls
Published: 49 minutes ago
BJP conducts nationwide media workshops to boost voter outreach in view of Lok Sabha polls
Published: 49 minutes ago
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding nationwide media workshops to discuss ways to enhance the party's outreach among people ahead of Lok Sabha polls with these interactions expected to continue till January 20.", "Union Ministers are involved in the task of holding workshops. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri held a media workshop in Bengaluru and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will hold it in Patna on Wednesday, sources said.
"Workshops have been held in Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Karnataka and will be held in other states.", "National and state spokespersons and Lok Sabha media conveners are taking part in the media workshop. ", "Party sources said that the workshops will help the BJP create awareness about welfare schemes of the party-led NDA government and help party's state leaders and spokespersons to sharpen their attack on governments in states where non-BJP governments are in office.
"The idea is to maximise the party's appeal among voters" a leader said. ", "Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April-May this year. All parties have geared up their preparations for the polls. The BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been in power at the Centre for the past 10 years and the party is seeking a record third successive term in office.", "The opposition INDIA bloc is also holding seat sharing talks to pose a combined challenge to BJP.