BJP CONDUCTS NATIONWIDE MEDIA WORKSHOPS TO BOOST VOTER OUTREACH IN VIEW OF LOK SABHA POLLS

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding nationwide media workshops to discuss ways to enhance the party's outreach among people ahead of Lok Sabha polls with these interactions expected to continue till January 20.", "Union Ministers are involved in the task of holding workshops. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri held a media workshop in Bengaluru and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will hold it in Patna on Wednesday, sources said.

"Workshops have been held in Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Karnataka and will be held in other states.", "National and state spokespersons and Lok Sabha media conveners are taking part in the media workshop. ", "Party sources said that the workshops will help the BJP create awareness about welfare schemes of the party-led NDA government and help party's state leaders and spokespersons to sharpen their attack on governments in states where non-BJP governments are in office.