New Delhi: BJP on Sunday shared a video on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle claiming that all was not well between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi.

The party, in what many called was "cheap" tactic, questioned the sibling relationship. "Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka's relationship is not like that of a common brother and sister. Priyanka is faster than Rahul, but the party is dancing at Rahul's behest, Sonia Gandhi is also completely with Rahul! It is not just that Priyanka's disappearance from the meeting of the arrogant alliance! See in the video, how sister is being used only for election campaign," the BJP wrote and posted the video.

In the video, the narrator explains how Congress was "using" Priyanka for party campaigns while all credit was being given to Rahul Gandhi. "In Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, Priyanka Gandhi held over 28 rallies and played a significant role in the party's victory. But Rahul Gandhi ensured the party's defeat in 39 elections. He is still given all the credit. He also launched the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme. That is probably why Priyanka Gandhi distanced herself from Rahul Gandhi on the stage after the Karnataka win," the video's narrator says.

The video, posted on Sunday morning, captures candid moments between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, where they share laughter and affectionate interactions. Despite the apparent warmth, the video implies that the siblings may be trying to portray their relationship as ordinary, when it may not be the case.

Highlighting the sibling rivalry, the video notes that even on Raksha Bandhan, Rahul Gandhi did not wear a Rakhi on his wrist. The video posted by the BJP did not go down well with the Congress as well as its ally parties.

Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate, slamming the 'frustrated' BJP, wrote on X, "BJP Charanchampaks, Your boss left the family and ran away, it doesn't mean that all families are like this! Do talk about the issues sometime - now being frustrated you are spreading lies that Rahul ji did not tie Rakhi. This anger is natural because of the war waged by both the brother and sister against your market of lies and hatred. Hey guys, get both your eyes and brain treated, Rahul ji not only tied a rakhi, but he keeps tying that rakhi throughout the year. "

Shrinate not only shared pictures of Rahul Gandhi tying a Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan, but also an old video in which Rahul is seen saying that he wears a Rakhi for an entire year until it tears out and then goes on to show the Rakhi on his wrist.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also hit out at the BJP for the video. Sharing the screenshot of the BJP's post, Chaturvedi wrote on X, "The language and the content of this video tweeted by BJP handle, clearly suggests that the script written by Silly Souls Production and produced by Foolish Trolls Company. Must pity the new levels BJP can plumb to for their desperation to be in power."

