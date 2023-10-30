Thiruvananthapuram: BJP chief J P Nadda launched a scathing attack on the Left government in Kerala on Monday, accusing it of "soft pedalling" the "radicalisation" in the state. He also accused the Left government of remaining a "silent spectator" when a leader of the Islamist militant group Hamas addressed a virtual meeting organised in Kerala a few days ago.

Nadda made the allegations while addressing workers of the BJP-led NDA who laid siege to three of the four gates of the Kerala Secretariat in protest against the alleged misrule of the Left government in the state. Referring to Hamas leader Khaled Mashal's virtual participation in a protest programme organised by an Islamist group in the state recently against Israel's war with the militant outfit, Nadda alleged that he spoke openly about his organisation and that the Left government was a "silent spectator".

"What does it mean? You are bringing a bad name to the land of 'God's Own Country' Kerala", Nadda said, and asked the audience whether they could allow such things to happen. He also referred to the bomb blasts that had taken place in Kalamassery near Kochi a day ago, in which three people were killed, and alleged that while "going to the depths of it," it could be found that the Pinarayi Vijayan government's "soft pedalling" of radicalisation in the state has led to such a situation in a peaceful state.

Nadda also criticised the Left government over alleged corruption under its rule, claiming that mismanagement was evident under Vijayan's leadership in Kerala. "We are all gathered here to combat the issues of misgovernance within Pinarayi Vijayan's government, addressing the scandals and corruption plaguing the current administration. Our collective goal is to demonstrate solidarity in our efforts to bring prosperity, development, and good governance to Kerala", he said.