BJP CHIEF MOCKS OPPOSITION MEETING IN PATNA AS MERE PHOTO SESSION ATTACKS KCR OVER CORRUPTION IN TELANGANA

Nagarkurnool (Telangana): Dubbing the opposition leaders' recent meeting in Patna as a "mere photo session", BJP chief J P Nadda on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended vote bank politics even as he espoused development of the country. Nadda's views echoed that of Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah who had also termed the meeting of opposition leaders on June 23 in Bihar's state capital as a "photo session".

At the meeting, 17 opposition parties including the Congress resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in a united manner to defeat the BJP at the Centre and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences. They will meet in Shimla next month to chalk out a joint strategy.

Addressing a public meeting titled 'Nava Sankalpa Sabha' here on the occasion of the completion of nine years of the Modi-led dispensation, Nadda said poverty in India that was pegged at 22 per cent earlier has been reduced to less than 10 per cent under the Modi government even as extreme poverty came down to less than one per cent.

Earlier, the discussions used to revolve around Kashmir, Pakistan, and terrorism during Indian leaders' visits to the United States and now the talks are centred around development during PM Modi's trips, Nadda said. "Recently, there was a meeting of 'Mahaghatbandhan' (grand alliance) in Patna that was a mere photo session. On one hand, Modiji accelerated the development (of the country) and on the other hand he ended dynastic politics. Modiji ended vote bank politics and appeasement," he said. The RJD, Samajwadi Party, TMC leaders and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) are all looking to save their dynastic politics, he alleged while adding that PM Modi is taking the country forward.

"If you (people) want to take the country forward, then support lotus (BJP symbol) and Modiji," he said. Under Modi's leadership today, India has emerged as a bright spot in the world economy, Nadda said adding: "(Investment bank) Morgan Stanley says India has a very strong economy and inflation is under control. India now has become the fifth largest economy in the world."

Nadda further said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Modi "the boss", some see him (Modi) as a "hero", some say he is a global leader, while some others describe him as a "reformer-in-chief". "But the Congress leaders use derogatory words against Modi and compared him with a snake, scorpion, illiterate and tea seller. Yet, 140 crore people of the country stand with Modi," he asserted.

Nadda pointed out that Modi has been conferred with the 'Order of the Nile' award, the highest state honour of Egypt, during the ongoing state visit of the Prime Minister there. Training his guns on the ruling BRS government in Telangana and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over alleged corruption and family rule, Nadda claimed KCR's family is marching forward by pushing the state backward.

"Today, I feel so sad Telangana remained backward. And one family by exploiting Telangana tried to move forward, which is very unfortunate. When I say one family... KCR family, KCR himself, his son, his daughter have become BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samiti) while Telangana was pushed back," the BJP chief alleged.

Alleging that the 'Dharani' land records management portal of the state government has become a means to grab farmers lands and to fill the pockets of KCR's (as Rao is also known as) party leaders and workers, Nadda said if BJP comes to power this portal will be abolished. Alleging that KCR spared no efforts in "ruining" Telangana, Nadda said under the leadership of Modi, the country moved forward and the BJP-led Central government also worked for Telangana's development.

The BJP leader further alleged that KCR indulged in corruption in the Centre's flagship 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' housing programme and asked the gathering if those indulging in corruption should be sent to jail or not. "If they (corrupt) are to be put behind bars, then lotus (BJP symbol) has to be supported," he told the audience. He also listed out the Centre's contributions to Telangana across various sectors in the last nine years.

PM Modi, during his visit to Telangana recently, inaugurated and laid foundation stone for several projects worth Rs 11,300 crore, the BJP president said. The poor, Dalits, farmers, women, and youth of the nation were empowered through Modi's policies and in nine years 'seva, sushaasan, garib-kalyan' (service, good governance, service to the poor) work has been done, Nadda added. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP president and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, were among those who were present.

Earlier in the day, Nadda also visited residences of noted political analyst K Nageshwar and Padma Shri recipient Ananda Shankar in Hyderabad as part of his party's 'Sampark Se Samarthan' outreach campaign marking the completion of nine years of the Modi government. Assembly elections are due in Telangana later this year. (PTI)