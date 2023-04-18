Bengaluru Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda arrived at Hubballi in pollbound Karnataka on Tuesday Nadda was welcomed by party leaders and workers at the airport BJP s chief is on a twoday visit to the southern State a day after its senior leader and former Chief Minister Jagadeesh Shettar after being denied a ticket joined the Congress partyDuring his visit Nadda will be visiting Hubli and Shiggaon Haveri and participate in several public programmes and organisational meetings including visiting some key mutts of Hubli district an official statement from the party said According to the statement this is Nadda s first visit to the State after the party announced candidates for the Assembly polls The visit gains significance ahead of the Assembly polls in Karnataka the statement saidDuring his visit Nadda is expected to participate in several public programmes and organisational meetings of the party including attending a massive road show and public rally in the Haveri districtAccording to the itinerary shared by the party Nadda will also interact with intellectuals at BVB Engineering College Auditorium Vidhya Nagar in Hubli City and later address the Shakthikendra Pramukhs sammelan of the Hubli divisionAfter this Nadda will proceed to Shiggaon in Haveri District and hold a mega roadshow from Santhe Maidana to Taluk Stadium via Old Bus Stand Then Nadda will address a huge public meeting at Taluk Stadium Shiggaon Haveri district at noon Nadda will also participate in nomination filing at Taluk Office Shiggaon Haveri district The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10 with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13 ANI