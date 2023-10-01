New Delhi: The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting has begun in Delhi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the party headquarters for the key meet to finalise candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, states governed by Congress.

Earlier, several BJP leaders including Union Ministers Amit Shah, Arjun Ram Meghwal, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje also reached the venue. Party leaders Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Pralhad Joshi also reached the party headquarters in the national capital for the Central Election Committee meeting. The meeting is set to finalise candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Earlier today, top leaders of the saffron party met at party chief J P Nadda's residence here to discuss plans for the upcoming assembly polls in the two states. At the meeting, sources said, the BJP's core group leaders, who are engaged in preparing the party's poll strategy, discussed a range of issues and the names of candidates who could be fielded against the Congress nominees in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly polls due to be held later this year.