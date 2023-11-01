BJP CEC MEETS TO FINALISE CANDIDATES FOR RAJASTHAN TELANGANA POLLS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders met here on Wednesday as part of the party's Central Election Committee deliberations to finalise the names of its remaining candidates for the Rajasthan and Telangana assembly polls.

Besides Modi, Union minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda were among the leaders who attended the meeting. The party is yet to name its candidates for 76 seats for the November 25 elections to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. For the November 30 elections to the 119-member Telangana assembly, it has so far declared candidates for 53 seats.

Shah and Nadda have held extensive meetings with party leaders from the states to finalise the list of probables before the CEC picks the final choices. The BJP has been making vigorous efforts to return to power in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan and regain its momentum in the BRS-ruled Telangana where the Congress is eying a comeback.