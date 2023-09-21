Introducing the 128th Constitution Amendment Bill, which was approved by a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Meghwal recounted the measures initiated by the Narendra Modi government for the empowerment of women over the last nine years.

New Delhi: A day after the Women's Reservation Bill was passed with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday moved the Bill to be taken into consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking at the Lok Sabha, Meghwal said Narendra Modi-led NDA government has prioratised the welfare of women unlike the previous governments led by the opposition party. Law Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing welfare schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Mudra Yojana, and more for the benefit of women of India.

From opening zero-balance Jan Dhan accounts in the name of women to constructing lakhs of toilets, making women owners or co-owners of dwelling units given under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and giving free cooking gas connections to women were steps to give dignity and respect to women, he said, adding that 68 per cent of the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) are women.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly spoke about our government's thrust on women-led development from women-led development. There is a difference in the mindset. The BJP government's prime schemes are directed towards empowering women," Meghwal said.

He continued," Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on November 25, 1949, said I hope to see political equality for women on November 26, 1950. When it did not happen, he said I hope coming governments will take care of it. Nothing concreate came in this direction till Narendra Modi-led government paved the way for passing Women's Reservation Bill," Meghwal added.