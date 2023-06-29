BIRLA GLOBAL UNIVERSITY PIONEERING A NEW ERA OF EXCELLENCE IN INDIAN HIGHER EDUCATION

Prof. Mathur is an acclaimed academician with a career spanning over four decades. He has received education from Banaras Hindu University. He has also got his post-doctoral training in the Population Council, The Rockefeller University, New York, USA and was visiting scientist in Universities in USA and Germany.

​In an interview​, Prof. P. P. Mathur, Vice Chancellor of Birla Global University, discussed the university's vision, the fundamental objective of education, and the challenges faced in the post-COVID era.

​Here are some excerpts:

Question: With so many universities around, what makes Birla Global University stand out?

Answer: "No doubt, there are many good universities all over India, and Birla Global University has been around for only seven years. However, I believe our vision is to create ripples in state education, and we have been able to achieve the same. This university started by offering Management studies and gradually added departments like Journalism, Law, Commerce, Social Sciences, and Computer Science. Our primary focus has always been imparting quality education in whatever field we venture into, and our highly educated faculties are a reflection of that very commitment. We are proud of what we have been able to build over the years. Students of BGU have been recruited by top-notch corporates at the national as well as international levels."



Question: What should be the fundamental objective of education?

Answer: Education has been at the forefront of our growth since ancient times. Previously, education was imparted with the aim of enhancing knowledge and understanding of the world. But now, the focus of education has shifted. You would observe that education today is far more inclined towards skill development and employability. Traditional methods have changed—various short-term professional courses are available for people. Look at the volume of educational institutions manifesting all across the country! In the face of it all, though, we must remember that the fundamental objective of education is to create a capable and responsible human society and enhance its growth through noble and impactful deeds.

Question: What changes do you think have happened in the field of education over time?

Answer: Traditionally, education has depended on textbooks and has largely been teacher-centric. However, now we are striving for quality education that creates a lasting impact and contributes to a student's all-round growth. Many changes have come with smart class technology as well. The COVID pandemic has provided an online alternative for delivering education and has led to a hybrid mode of teaching as well. Currently, there is a greater emphasis on continuing education and professional courses. Theory is a thing of the past; a practical skill set and a hands- on approach are essential for employability. At Birla Global University, we understand this change and have actively designed our curriculum to align with the needs of this generation. Here, students have achieved great success in various fields.



Question: How the increased use of technology has impacted the teaching-learning methods?

Answer: If we look back, ancient India had the Gurukul system that actively promoted worldly understanding through knowledge sharing, but access to such education was very limited. Now, anyone and everyone can be educated. Education is not only perceived as a fundamental right but also a necessity for both people and a nation. The better the education system of a country, the more developed the country becomes. With the changing times, there have been changes in teaching styles and methods as well. Earlier, classroom education and book knowledge were emphasized. Now, data or information is available over the internet, and its use is both within and alongside traditional lectures. We can no longer afford to keep technology away from classrooms. Not only that, but wherever you are, you can learn from experienced teachers through the internet. Children are able to acquire information about various things, and their sphere can expand from wherever they are.



Question: In your opinion, what makes an educational institution exemplary?

Answer: As educators, we must impart behavioral knowledge to students in educational institutions, along with formal academic education. We should be able to sensitize students to socio-political realities and global issues. Our contribution to nation-building lies in creating a conscious and sensitised generation for the future.



Question: Your views on the relevance of National Education Policy 2020?

Answer: I believe that the National Education Policy is a truly relevant initiative in today's time. It focuses on skill development among students, which will help them at the national and international levels. Students will find the space to decide their areas of interest and pursue a career in the same. This has the potential to enhance the professional competence of our students, preparing them for global opportunities as well.



Question: What are the challenges faced in the post-COVID era? How BGU has managed these challenges?

Answer: The entire education scenario has undergone a paradigm shift in the post-COVID period. The introduction of new technology in the curriculum and pedagogy, as well as the inclusion of skill-oriented courses, has brought about numerous challenges for the faculty, students, and the management of HEIs. I am glad to state here that, despite these challenging situations, Birla Global University has managed to march ahead in all spheres. The university has been able to carve its place on the horizon of Indian higher education.



Question: Your message for the students aspiring for higher education.

I would like to urge students to dream big and keep themselves engaged in chasing those dreams. Never give up. Your life is not made up of DNA, protein, and fat alone, but most importantly, it is made up of time. Never waste it. Do not try to emulate others but live your dreams. A small failure may be a prelude to a big success. Always remember that life doesn't give you what you want; it gives you what you work for.