Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): The counting of birds in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand started on Saturday. The counting will include the entire 13 ranges of the Corbett Tiger Reserve and will continue till January 23. Deputy Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve Digant Nayak said, “The counting of birds started on Saturday and will continue for consecutive three days. The census can inform us of the number of birds coming in winter. Currently, more than 500 birds are found in the Corbett landscape.”

In the winter season, along with Siberian birds, many other birds arrive at the park due to its biodiversity. After the census, the data will be announced by the Corbett administration. Bird census is conducted every year in summer and winter in Corbett Tiger Reserve. This time the winter census is being conducted from January 20 to 23.

A bird lover Deep said, “The counting of birds is underway. The data of the census will be handed over to the Forest Department.” The counting will be done with the help of local bird lovers as well as experts. Official sources said greyhorn bill, pied hornbill, jungle fowl, storks, swans, various types of parrots, myna, cuckoo, eagle, hawk and vulture are found in different ranges of the park.

More than 500 types of birds, including waterfowl, blue jay, various types of pheasants, quails, peacocks, hornbills, woodpeckers, doves, kingfishers, barbets, bulbuls, bee-eaters, storks and cranes, are found here, official sources said.