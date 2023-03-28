Saharsa (Bihar): An under-trial prisoner was shot dead on Saharsa civil court premises in Bihar on Tuesday. The under-trial prisoner identified as Prabhakar Pandit was brought to the court for an appearance in a case. Motorcyle-borne criminals sprayed bullets at the prisoner, killing him on the spot.

Police have arrested a person with a pistol at the crime spot. Upon receiving the information, Superintendent of Police (SP) Lipi Singh rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation and investigate the matter.

According to eyewitnesses, armed miscreants riding on a bike fired at the prisoner in broad daylight. The criminals fired three bullets at Prabhakar Pandit who was brought to the court for a hearing in a case. The victim slumped on the ground leading to his death on the spot. Commotion prevailed on the court premises after the shootout, causing a large crowd to gather on the court premises.

Also read: Bihar: Live mortar shell lands at Gaya village; efforts on to defuse it

Police rushed to the crime spot and took the body into custody and later forwarded it for postmortem examination. The officials then cordoned off the area and people were asked to vacate the court premises. Police have been scanning the CCTV camera footage.

The deceased was cooling his heels in Sirhasa jail in connection with a murder case. After arriving at the spot, police took the body into its custody. Sharing information about the incident, Saharsa Superintendent of Police (SP) Lipi Singh said that a pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the main accused, who gunned down the under-trial prisoner.