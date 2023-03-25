Gaya: A live mortar shell was found abandoned at a secluded place on the outskirts of a village under Barachatti block in Bihar's Gaya district on Saturday. Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. A bomb disposal squad has been drafted in to defuse the bomb, police said.

"After knowing about the live mortar shell, a large of number curious onlookers gathered at the spot. The crowd which was taking a closer look at the mortar shell has been dispersed as a precautionary measure," police said.

According to police sources, prima facie it appears that the mortar shell was fired from a nearby Army firing range. "Someone picked up the shell out of curiosity. But when he knew that it was a live mortar shell, he threw the shell at the deserted place on the outskirts of the village. People have been assembling at the spot. But the area was cordoned off. We are waiting for the bomb disposal squad from Army to defuse the bomb," police said. Tension is running high in the village after the recovery of the mortar shell.

SHO of Dhangai police station, Angad Paswan, said, "The mortar shell has been found lying near Divania village. The shell is live. Perhaps, someone may have picked up the shell which landed somewhere else and was later thrown on the outskirts of the village. The mortar shell was fired from the nearby Army firing range."