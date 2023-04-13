BIHAR KIN ACCUSES DOCTOR OF REMOVING KIDNEY PROBE ON

Patna: Relatives of a woman patient in Bihar's capital Patna accused a doctor of removing her kidney which led to her death. A 35-year-old woman patient, Nitu Kumari, had been admitted to a hospital situated in the Sheikpura district of the state. She was suffering from stomach-related ailments. The woman patient underwent surgery and was doing well.

After two to three days, her condition deteriorated. The woman patient Nitu Kumar was then admitted to a private clinic in Naubatpur area of Patna. Ranjit Kumar, the husband of the deceased woman, alleged, "When the condition of my wife deteriorated then she was shifted to a private hospital in Nauabatpur in Patna district. My wife was undergoing treatment under the supervision of a doctor."

Ranjit further alleged that "My wife was again shifted to a hospital on Boring Road in Patna . She underwent an operation for the second time. We arranged at least six units of blood. But, her medical condition worsened further. She was then shifted to Jagdish Memorial Hospital in the Kankerbag locality of Patna. My wife passed away at the Jagdish Memorial Hospital."

"There was no sign of improvement in the medical condition of my wife. She was shifted from one hospital to other. While my wife was being shifted to another hospital, the doctor of Naubatpur was not taking consent from us. Some foul play cannot be ruled out. Most probably, my wife's kidney was taken out," alleged Ranjit Kumar.

Mukesh Kumar, Sub-Inspector, Kankarbagh Police Station, said, "We have sent the body for postmortem. Things will be clear after an autopsy. The deceased relatives alleged that her internal organ was taken out. We are probing the case. Besides, we have passed on the information to the police station concerned."