Arrah (Bihar): After a protracted legal battle for 27 years in Bihar's Bhojpur district, the idols of Lord Hanuman and Saint Barbar Swami, kept in the Malkhana (strong room) of a police station — were finally handed over to devotees. People were jubilant after the idol of Lord Hanuman was released from captivity.

A religious procession was organized on the occasion. People were rejoicing the moment when idols of Lord Hanuman and Saint Barbar Swami, made of Ashtadhatu, were taken out of the Krishnagarh police outpost situated under Barhara block of the district. Additional District and Sessions Judge Satyendra Singh of Arrah civil court passed the order for releasing the idol of Lord Hanuman from the property room of the police station.

Former chairman of Bihar Religious Trust Board, Acharya Kishore Kunal, and advocate Ajit Kumar Dubey of Arrah Civil Court, played a crucial role in releasing the idols kept in the police station's property room for a long time. Now, efforts are being made to install the idol at its original place.

Also read: State-of-art museum in Kolkata to get ancient idols, monuments from across West Bengal

On May 29, 1994, the idol of Lord Hanuman and of Saint Barbar Swami installed at Sriranganath Bhagwan Temple at Gundi village of the district had been stolen by some unknown thieves. The priest of the temple Janeshwar Dwivedi then lodged an FIR against unknown miscreants with the Krishnagarh police outpost.

After investigation, the police recovered both the Ashtadhatu idols from a well. The recovered idols were then kept at Krishnagarh police station. But after a long-drawn legal battle, the idols were taken out from the police station. "We are jubilant that both the idols were taken out from the Malkhana for reinstallation at the temple. Now, devotees will worship the idols," said Brajesh Singh, Krishnagarh police station in-charge.