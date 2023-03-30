Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and his wife Rajshree Yadav were blessed with a baby girl on March 27. The birth of the newborn took place at a Delhi hospital. RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, in a message on his Twitter handle, disclosed his daughter's name. The little angel has been named Katyayani, one of the avatars of Goddess Durga.

The birth of the newborn took place on the sixth day of the Chaitra Navratri festival. Hence, she was named Katyayani, the sixth among Navadurgas. The RJD leader said the name was picked by his father and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on the sacred occasion of the Chaitra Navratri festival as well as Ram Navami. Congratulatory messages began pouring in when Tejashwi Yadav took to his Twitter handle and revealed his daughter's name. The Bihar Deputy Chief Minister was on cloud nine and expressed his gratitude to everyone for sending congratulatory messages for him over the birth of a baby girl.

Tejashwi Yadav tweeted in Hindi, "I was overwhelmed by congratulatory messages showered on my daughter. I am thankful to all of you from bottom of my heart for extending love, affection and best wishes to my lovely little angel." On Monday, the RJD leader announced the birth of the newborn at a Delhi hospital. Holding the little angel in his hands, he wrote, "God has blessed us with a baby. God has been pleased to send the gift in the form of a daughter."