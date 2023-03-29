Jehanabad: A police sub-inspector in Bihar's Jahanabad has been arrested after he shot and critically injured a youth biker during vehicle checking, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police, Jahanabad, Dipak Ranjan said accused SI Chandrahas Kumar has been booked under the charge of attempt to murder, while the SHO concerned has been sent to the police lines.

Chandrahas Kumar, who was deployed in Okri police outpost, was carrying out a vehicle checking campaign in Anantpur village, when he shot Sudhir Yadav, who was returning from Jahanabad city on Tuesday morning around 10 am after he did not stop the bike. Sudhir, who was not wearing a helmet or carrying a driving license, panicked after seeing police checking at Anantpur village, and turned his bike around to flee.

Sudhir took a U-turn and drove his bike in the opposite direction. The sub-inspector fired at him leading to a gunshot injury in the waist. After the incident, the cop fled from the spot. When people saw Sudhir lying on the ground, his relatives were alerted and he was admitted to a nearby hospital.

The condition of Sudhir remains critical. His father alleging the highhandedness of the policemen said that Okri police station SI Chandrahas Kumar and Inspector Mumtaz Ahmed were responsible for injuring his son.

Following the incident, the SP took the matter seriously and immediately sent Ghosi SDOP Ashok Kumar Pandey for investigation. Based on his report, the SP has directed the officials to arrest the SI for unnecessarily shooting at an innocent person and putting his life in danger.