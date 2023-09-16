BIHAR BOAT CAPSIZED RESCUE OPERATION CONTINUES IN BAGMATI RIVER MUZAFFARPUR TO FIND MISSING

Muzaffarpur: A couple of days after the boat capsize Bhatgama of Gaighat, located within the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, authorities have confirmed that the lifeless bodies of five passengers have been recovered so far, while the desperate quest to locate the remaining five individuals is still ongoing. The incident happened when a boat carrying 30 passengers capsized in the turbulent waters of the Bagmati River last Thursday.

According to the police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams are still searching for the remaining 5 bodies from the last three days. However, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced to give Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased.

On Friday morning, the body of a child was seen on the river bank near Pagadih village, 3 to 4 km from the accident site. The young victim was identified as Ajmat, a five-year-old boy hailing from Madhurpatti, and his grieving father, Mohd. Naushad, identified the lifeless form. The discovery of this young victim triggered a frantic response from the local community, prompting them to join forces with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in search of the missing passengers.

As the day unfolded, the relentless efforts of the NDRF bore fruit when they managed to retrieve two more bodies from the turbulent river, approximately half a kilometer downstream from the accident site. The victims were identified as Mohd. Shamsul, and Mintu Sahni. According to the police Sahni flowed with the current after saving two children from the gushing stream. Mintu Sahni, the selfless hero who sacrificed his own life to save others, was cremated, his memory forever etched in the hearts of those he left behind. The discovery of these two bodies added to the grim toll of the accident, deepening the sorrow that enveloped the affected families and the entire community.

In the evening two more passengers were recovered. These victims were identified as Mohd. Ismail and Wasim, aged 11, both hailing from Madhurpatti. After that, another lifeless form, that of a young girl, was also found, though her identity remains unknown at this time. The bodies of these five recovered victims were transported to the Gaighat Community Health Centre (CHC) for post-mortem examinations.

Also read: 10 children still missing in Bihar boat tragedy

Under the guidance of District Magistrate Pranav Kumar, a dedicated team of medical professionals, including surgeons Dr. Avinash Kumar and Dr. Prabhat Kumar from Sadar Hospital, paediatrician Dr. Ankur Agarwal, and others, conducted post-mortem examinations on the retrieved bodies. After a thorough examination, they were formally identified, and their remains were subsequently handed over to their respective families.

Despite the passage of days since the accident, the search for the remaining five missing passengers continues. Authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to locate the missing individuals, and the relentless dedication of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams is a testament to their commitment to the task at hand. The community, too, has rallied together, with people from various villages joining the search efforts, their eyes scanning the river's surface for any sign of their missing loved ones.

District Magistrate Pranav Kumar, who has been closely overseeing the operation, shared insights into the tragic incident, stating, "On Thursday morning, a boat capsized near Madhur Patti Ghat of the Bagmati River. There were about 30 people on the boat. After the accident, 20 people were saved with the help of local residents, while the rest were swept away by the strong currents of the river. Four bodies were recovered on Friday, and the search for the others is ongoing."

Also read: 2 crushed to death in building collapse at Maharashtra's Dombivli; one rescued