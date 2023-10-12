New Delhi: National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Thursday condemned BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's communal remarks inside the Parliament against BSP MP Danish Ali, which became a national issue inviting all the opposition and the activists to target the ruling dispensation.

Lalpura, who was addressing the media at the NCM headquarters while replying to a question from ETV Bharat on Bidhuri's statement. "I don't want to say much on the statements that are given inside the Parliament. They are taking cognisance of this issue. But I would like to say that such statements should not be used against anyone on the basis of their religion, such statements should have been avoided. We all condemn it as we are all one and such statements send a wrong signal," he said.

On September 21, Bidhuri addressed Danish with anti-Muslim slurs calling him "Muslim ugrawadi" (Muslim terrorist), "Bharwa" (pimp), and "katwa" (circumcised) in Lok Sabha during the Parliament's special session. While the BJP has expressed regrets over the statement and has issued a show-cause notice to Bidhuri, no action has been taken against him so far either in the party or by the Speaker.

Talking about the communal events of Nuh which led to the death of five people and injuring dozens followed by the indiscriminate use of bulldozers, Lalpura said: "We visited those places. I would like to add here that this was not an organised crime. There were several people from the age group of 15-20 who were involved in that violence."

"Fake news and misuse of social media has become a big concern. People are being exploited and manipulated on these platforms. Those who indulged in violence were mostly outsiders. When we visited there, we witnessed that Hindus and Sikhs saved Mosques while Muslims saved Temples. So we all are one and India is the safest country for the Minorities", he added.