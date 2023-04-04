New Delhi: Bhutanese King Jigme Wangchuck who is on a three-day official visit to New Delhi has been received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The two leaders will review the bilateral cooperation between the two countries and enhance cooperation in different sectors.

The King's visit comes at a very crucial time especially when China-India ties are witnessing a new low as the latter is making all possible attempts to lay its claims on Arunachal Pradesh.

Recently, China has renamed 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh. India has strongly reacted and said that "Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality."

Therefore, Tuesday's meeting between the king and PM Modi will see a discussion on Chinese growing belligerence. The talk is expected to focus on the progress made on the border talks between Bhutan and China. This is the first such high-level meeting between PM Modi and the Bhutanese King since the boundary talks between China and Bhutan made progress.

It is pertinent to note that China and Bhutan in October 2021 signed an agreement on a three-Step Roadmap For Expediting the Bhutan-China Boundary negotiations. During that time, Bhutan’s Foreign Ministry said that the MoU on the Three-Step Roadmap would provide a fresh impetus to the boundary talks between the two countries.

The talk was mainly focussed on two valleys to Bhutan’s north and the Doklam area to the west of Bhutan, close to the trijunction with India, which was the area of conflict between Indian and Chinese forces in 2017.

Therefore, given the bilateral chill between India and China, any swap agreement between Bhutan and China can be of concern for India as it might threaten the security at the Trijunction.