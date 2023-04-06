Bhopal: Officials from the Nishatpura police station in Bhopal successfully reunited a lost child with her family after an extensive three-hour search and investigation on Wednesday. The child, who was both mentally and verbally challenged, was found crying in front of Kali Mandir near Karod Peepal intersection. Despite being unable to communicate, the police managed to locate the child's family members, searching on foot in over half a dozen colonies.

Upon receiving the report at approximately 3:30 pm, Nishatpura police station in-charge ordered SI Monika Gaur along with Surbhi Sharma, in-charge of energy desk, and a constable to rescue the crying girl. Despite several attempts at counseling, the child was unable to provide any information about her identity or home.

The search team then began searching for the child's relatives, covering various locations, including Peepal Square, Rusalli Nagar, and Vivekananda Nagar, which bore nothing for them. The team then revisited the girl and attempted to ask her about her home address, but to no avail.

The team then moved towards Murli Nagar in search of the girl's home. It was during this time that they encountered a woman who was visibly upset. Upon inquiry, they found that the woman had lost her daughter, who was later identified as the girl that the police had rescued. The mother's name was Rukhsar, and she was a single mother. She explained to the police that her daughter's name was Fatima, who they called Iqra. Fatima was mentally challenged from childhood and had trouble communicating, the woman informed.

Rukhsar had left Fatima at home while she was at work. When she returned, she found her missing and began searching for her in the nearby area. Fortunately, the search team found Fatima before any harm could come to her.

The police personnel involved in the search walked over 24,000 steps to locate Fatima's mother, covering more than 100 streets on foot. They took pictures of Fatima and showed them to the people in the area. The search was a challenging one as Fatima was unable to speak or understand anything.

The successful reunion of Fatima with her mother was a relief for both the family and the police involved in the search. The Nishatpura police station commended the efforts of the search team and praised their determination in locating the child's family within a short amount of time.