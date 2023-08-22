BEST PRACTICES SHARED BY TELECOMMUNICATION BIOTECHNOLOGY AND COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SECRETARIAT REFORMS REPORT

New Delhi: The Departments of Telecommunications, Biotechnology and Commerce have been hailed for adopting best practices by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions in its 7th edition of the 'Secretariat Reforms' report for June-July released on Tuesday.

A scrap room has been converted into a gym in the Department of Telecommunications at Sanchar Bhawan ensuring the health and well-being of the employees. The Department of Biotechnology initiated E-Book, INTRADBT, and eProMIS to enable applicants to submit proposals, create a repository of all schemes, and provide a one-stop source of information to the department employees.

“eProMIS enables applicants to submit competitive research grant project proposals under various R&D programs of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) around the year without waiting for specific calls for proposals," the secretariat reforms report said.

According to the report, the Department of Commerce has taken several steps for capacity building and training of its employees. In addition to the annual capacity building plan, 30 per cent of the total employees of the department have completed their training modules on the Dakshata programme.

“The Department has developed an intranet portal accessible to all employees, which helps in data dissemination and digitization of administrative procedures. The portal has provisions for conference room booking, online requisition for stationery, the status of VIP references, uploading of Oms and orders, notice board, dashboard, meetings scheduled on a particular day, download of important forms, etc,” the report informed.

As per the report, 88.94 per cent (8.63 lakh out of 9.70 lakh) of public grievances were disposed of by various ministries. “All ministries and departments of the Government of India have adopted delayering and are in partially delayered and fully delayered category. 3.22 lakh physical files reviewed out of which 1.49 lakh files weeded out,” the report said.

It further said that 10 ministries and departments have 100 per cent share of e-receipts for June-July. As many as 40.64 lakh sq. ft. of space freed, cleanliness campaign conducted at 7,186 sites and Rs 37.56 crore of revenue was earned from scrap disposal, the report said.