BENGALURU CEO CAUGHT WITH DEAD SON WAS AWAITING DIVORCE FROM ESTRANGED KERALITE HUSBAND POLICE

Goa/Chitradurga: A 39-year-old woman and AI startup founder CEO from Bengaluru has confessed to the investigators that all was not well with her marital life and was awaiting a divorce from her estranged husband who is from Kerala and was away, when she was caught with her son's body in Karnataka's Chitradurga district.

Goa police identified the woman as Suchana Seth, a native of West Bengal, now settled in Bengaluru.

The co-founder of Mindful AI Labs told the investigators on Monday night that she was pursuing a divorce with her husband who is now travelling out of the country.

She also informed the investigators that there was a court order last week, which was not in her favour and that she was upset about the order.

A detailed interrogation will only establish the motive behind the alleged murder.

North Goa Police said they have contacted the father of the boy and have conveyed him about the tragic news.

Body preserved in morgue- He is now on his way to Chitradurga district where the body of his son has been stored in a morgue.

Police said a complaint has been obtained from the supervisor of the hotel where Seth checked in with her son and she has been taken into Karnataka police custody. A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Goa Child Protection Action was registered.

She was produced before a court in Karnataka, where Goa police moved a transit plea.

After the transit remand was approved, the woman was brought back to Goa, where her son died.

Six days custody- She is being interrogated by the Goa police, who also got her custody for six days to proceed with the interrogation. They moved a Goa court seeking her custody citing the need to probe her deep on the circumstances leading to her son's death, amid suspicion that she might have killed him.

A postmortem examination will be carried out on the boy's corpse to establish when and how the death occurred.

Evidence collected- The forensic personnel have gathered the evidence from the hotel room, where the blood stains gave away the crime. The woman tried to pass it off as her period blood when the hotel staff asked her. Police have also collected the CCTV recordings which will be used as scientific evidence during the trial.

Speaking to reporters, North Goa Superintendent of Police, Nidhin Valsan said the woman has told the investigators that she was upset about a court order and that her husband was estranged.

"She told the investigators on Monday night that she was not happy with the court order. She had received the order last week," the SP said.

No external injuries- Asked about the nature of the order, the SP maintained that it would come to light only after the accused revealed it in further interrogation.

On the possibility of establishing any visible injury marks, the SP said that they have asked Karnataka Police to preserve the body in a government hospital there for postmortem. "The postmortem will tell how and when death occurred," he said.