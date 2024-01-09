Chitradurga: Goa police have registered a case against a 39-year-old Bengaluru based startup founder and CEO, after she was caught travelling with her four-year-old son's lifeless body in a taxi from a serviced apartment in North Goa's Candolim, on Monday.

Suchana Seth, who is listed among "100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021", according to the company's LinkedIn page, will be brought to Calangute Police Station in Goa where the case has been registered about the mysterious death of the four year old boy.

Police said she would have to explain to the authorities how her son's body ended up in her luggage.

The woman was caught when she was heading back to Karnataka in a taxi, whose driver put to use his Konkani and drove the car to the nearest police station after a tip from a Goan police official.

In the second call he was on with a Goa Police official, the driver and the police personnel spoke in Konkani so that they do not rattle Seth who convincingly gave a 'friend's' address in the earlier call after the Goan police went looking for her son who checked in with her on Saturday did not check out on Monday with her.

The senior police official told the driver that the address turned out to be fake and suggested that they rope in local police to check the vehicle. As suggested, the driver drove the vehicle to Aimangala police station where the cops found the boy in a life-less state in the bag.

The mystery of the missing boy came to light after the housekeeping staff spotted bloodstain while cleaning the apartment rented by Suchana. The staff informed the management. The inputs related to the bloodstain and the missing boy were shared with the Goa Police.

Suchana, who insisted for a taxi to go to Bengaluru despite the recommendations of the hotel staff over the convenience and cost, was on the road when the Goa Police began the hunt for the missing boy. A perusal of the CCTV footage from the hotel corridors did not show the boy leaving the hotel room with his mother as she claimed. It is still unclear as to what happened inside the hotel apartment.