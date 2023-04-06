Kolkata: With the city being wrapped under security cover, West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday visited Lake Town, Ekbalpore and Posta to review security measures during the ongoing Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Bose said the festival was an occasion to maintain peace and not wage war.

"Let this Hanuman Jayanti be an occasion for all of us to maintain peace and harmony. We will wage peace nor war. Now there is a feeling that we are all brothers and sisters. I became the governor for the people. So my primary task is to be with people and think about them. This responsibility has been given to me by the constitution. In order to fulfill my constitutional duty, I have come to here for people," Bose said. The governor first offered puja at Lake Town's Bal Hanuman temple and from there went to the city's southern part in Ekbalpore. Then, he went to the Posta area and visited Hanuman Mandir Char Chowk there. He also had sattu sarbat from a stall in Posta. During his visit, Bose asked people and shop owners of the respective areas as to whether they were safe. Also, he interacted with the priests after offering puja. Bose inquired police about the law and order situation. Earlier, on April 4, the governor visited violence-hit Rishra in Hooghly district and appealed for peace and communal harmony.

Meanwhile, three companies of central forces deployed in Hooghly, Barrackpore and Kolkata, conducted route marches. Along with this, a huge contingent of state police forces have also been deployed in the sensitive areas. Police have restricted gatherings of more than 100 people during Hanuman Jayanti processions.

Violent clashes had marred Ram Navami celebrations in Howrah's Shibpur on March 30 and later similar clashes broke out in Hooghly's Rishra on April 4. Following which, Calcutta High Court directed West Bengal government to seek deployment of central forces. Police have been put on high alert to maintain peace during Hanuman Jayanti.