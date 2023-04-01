Darjeeling: West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday said that the situation in Howrah, which witnessed violence during a Ram Navami procession, was under control. Bose, who arrived at Siliguri to attend the G20 meeting said a monitoring cell has been set up in Raj Bhawan along with the existing police vigilance. Peace has been restored in the area and necessary steps are being taken so as to ensure law and order, he added.

A total of 38 people have been arrested and two cases have been registered following the incident so far. Howrah police commissioner Praveen Tripathi assured people not to panic as situation is normal in Howrah. He said section 144 has been imposed in a few areas and police have been engaged for building confidence in people. On Friday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee handed over the investigations of Howrah violence to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Inspector general of police, CID Sunil Choudhury headed special team has already initiated the investigation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called up Bose last evening and took stock of the situation in Howrah. Shah also spoke to BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar in connection with the law and order situation in the district. BJP has sought National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the violence and deployment of central forces in the violence-hit areas.

Also Read: Amit Shah speaks to WB Governor over Ram Navami violence in state; two dead, several injured across the country

Meanwhile, Bose will hold a meeting with the ambassadors of eight countries and representatives of many countries at the summit in Darjeeling. Ambassadors and foreign representatives, who reached Siliguri to attend the G20 summit were welcomed with a cultural program at the airport. They will leave for Kurseong and are also slated to visit the famous Makaibari tea plantation factory. On Sunday, the delegates will meet Union Minister of State John Burla and officials of the Ministry of Tourism at the Sukner Tea Resort in Siliguri. Discussions will be held on green tourism, digitalisation, skills, tourism small, cottage and medium industries, tea industry, and destination management. They will leave for Darjeeling on Monday and will also be taken on a toy train ride from Ghum railway station via Batasia Loop to Darjeeling. They will meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan for lunch. In the evening, the delegates are set to visit Batasia Loop and other heritage sites of Darjeeling and enjoy hill folk culture dances.